Four die after car hits tree near TN's Coimbatore

Coimbatore, Oct 25 (PTI) Four people died while another sustained serious injuries after the car in which they were travelling swerved off the road and hit a tree near here, police said on Saturday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a tree in Perur Chettipalayam on Friday night.

"All the deceased were aged between 19 years and 25 years. The injured is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital", an official of the Perur Police Station told PTI.

He said the victims are yet to be identified and the bodies have been sent for an autopsy.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, he added. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH