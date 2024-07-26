Four die after inhaling suspected poisonous gas in well in MP's Katni

Katni (MP), Jul 26 (PTI) Four persons, including a man and his nephew, died due to suspected inhalation of a poisonous gas in a well in Madhya Pradesh's Katni, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Juhla-Juhli village on Thursday evening, the official said.

One of the victims, Ram Bhaiya Dube (36), entered the well to fit a water pump and suddenly fell unconscious, following which his nephew also entered the water body, he said.

When the duo didn't resurface, Rajesh Kushwaha (30), a labourer, and Pintoo Kushwaha first disconnected the power supply to the well and entered it but fell unconscious similarly, the official said.

A person at the scene alerted villagers, and the police were subsequently informed, he said, adding that senior officials, including collector Dilip Yadav and Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Ranjan, reached the spot.

A team of mine experts was called in from Umaria district, and the bodies were retrieved in the wee hours of Friday, the official said.

According to mine experts, three types of poisonous gases were emanating from the well, he said.