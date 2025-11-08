Four die as car rams into stationary truck in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 8 (PTI) Four people died when their car rammed into the rear of a stationary truck in Shamli district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Vivek (26), Prandeep (30), Ashish (28), and Sahil (25), all residents of the Sonipat district in Haryana.

The accident took place on Friday night near the Bantikheda bridge on the Panipat-Khatima highway, when the four people were on their way to Muzaffarnagar, police said.

ASP Santosh Kumar Singh told reporters that the ill-fated car rammed into a stationary truck.

"All four people died on the spot, and their car was badly damaged," he said.

Bodies of the deceased have been sent for a post-mortem examination, Singh added. PTI COR NAV PRK PRK