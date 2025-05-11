Four die in car, van crash in Kerala

Kozhikode (Kerala), May 11 (PTI) Four people died after a car and a traveller van crashed near the Moorad Bridge on the National Highway in this north Kerala district on Sunday, police said here.

The accident happened under the Payyoli police station area at around 3.10 pm, they said.

Eight people who were in the van and one more person who was in the car were injured in the crash, police said.

The car was reportedly on its way to Kozhikode when it collided with the van.

The bodies are currently kept at a hospital in Vatakara, police added.