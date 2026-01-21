Four die in collision between 2 motorcycles in Bihar

Buxar (Bihar) Jan 21 (PTI) Four persons were killed, and one was injured in a collision between two motorcycles in Bihar's Buxar district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Nikris village on the Chausa-Ramgarh road under the Rajpur Police Station limits when the two-wheelers collided head-on, a senior officer said.

Talking to PTI, Rajpur Station House Officer (SHO) Niwas Kumar said, "Two bikes collided around 12:30 pm on Wednesday. Two persons were on a motorcycle and three on the other." The deceased were identified as Surya Dev Kumar and Ritesh Singh of Buxar district, and Md Saif and Upendra Prajapati of Rohtas district, he said.

Buxar SDPO Gaurav Kumar Pandey said, "The death of the four youths is heart-wrenching." The injured person was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Benaras, the SHO said.

According to police, one died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries while being taken to the Buxar Sadar Hospital.

One died later in the evening during treatment at the hospital, the SHO added. PTI CORR SUK BDC