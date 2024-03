Four die in lightning strike incidents in UP

Lucknow, Mar 3 (PTI) Four people died in separate lightning strike incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday as rain and hailstorms lashed parts of the state, a senior official said.

The deaths were reported from Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Sitapur and Shahjahanpur, said Relief Commissioner Naveen Kumar.

Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Muzaffarnagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Kanpur Dehat, Shahjahanpur, Lalitpur and Saharanpur were hit by hailstorms between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm, he said.

A report was received from Mathura about a house collapse due to heavy rain, Kumar said. PTI ABN DIV DIV