Srinagar, Sep 22 (PTI) Four people died in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday, officials said.

Seven people were injured in a collision between a truck and a car in the Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district, they said.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital where four people succumbed to their injuries, the officials said.

Police have registered a case. PTI SSB SZM