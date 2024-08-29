Four die in road accident in Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (PTI) Four people died and four others were injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary lorry in Mahabubnagar district on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident took place when eight people from Hyderabad including one NRI from UK, after offering prayers in Tirupati were returning in the car to Hyderabad, they said.

The speeding car hit the rear side of the lorry parked on the roadside, resulting in the death of four people and injuries to four other occupants, who were admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad, they added.

