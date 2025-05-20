Four die in road accident in Telangana, CM condoles deaths

Hyderabad, May 20 (PTI) Four people, including two women, died and 17 others were injured when the private bus they were travelling in hit a cement-laden lorry in Vikarabad district of Telangana on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 2 AM in Parigi mandal when the bus driver, attempting to overtake the lorry, swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle and crashed into the lorry's rear, they said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed grief over the accident, a release from the CMO said.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, the CM directed the officials to provide better treatment and immediate relief to those injured, it said.

The occupants of the bus were on their way to their native Shabad mandal, a senior police official told PTI.

Four people died and 17 others who were injured were shifted to different hospitals, police said adding the condition of a three-year-old girl among the injured is critical. Further investigation is on. PTI VVK VVK ROH