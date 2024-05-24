Four die, six others injured after car falls off bridge in Karnataka

Haveri (Karnataka), May 24 (PTI) Four people died and six others suffered serious injuries after their car fell off a bridge in the early hours of Friday near Ranebennur town in this district, police said.

The car allegedly fell off the bridge and crashed onto the service road, they said, adding that the family members were going to visit Tirupati from Haveri, they said.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said he is deeply saddened by the incident and demanded immediate compensation from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the families of the deceased and injured.

"I pray that God rests the soul of the deceased and speedy recovery of the injured. I demand immediate compensation from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of the deceased and injured," he said in a post on social media platform X. PTI AMP ANE