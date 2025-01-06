Four drivers and forest guides suspended for blocking tigress' path in Maharashtra sanctuary

Nagpur, Jan 6 (PTI) The Maharashtra forest department has suspended four drivers and guides for three months after multiple safari vehicles carrying tourists obstructed the movement of a tigress and her cubs in Umred-Pauni-Karhandla Sanctuary on New Year's eve.

A fine of Rs 25,000 has been imposed on the gypsy SUV drivers, while nature guides have been fined Rs 1,000 each. Besides, cases have been registered against them under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Deputy Director, Pench Tiger Reserve (Nagpur), Prabhu Nath Shukla stated that tourists violated the sanctuary's rule by blocking the path of the tigress F2 and her five cubs with multiple safari vehicles at Gothangaon in Kuhi wildlife range on December 31, 2024.

The Pench Tiger Reserve administration has suspended four gypsy SUV drivers and nature guides for three months, Shukla stated in a release.

The tourists involved in this incident have been permanently banned from future visits to the sanctuary and a committee, headed by the Deputy Director, Bor Tiger Reserve, has been constituted to recommend measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Shukla stated that field officers and staff have been instructed to increase regular patrolling along safari routes to prevent similar incidents. Additionally, special meetings and workshops are being organised for nature guides and gypsy drivers to raise awareness and sensitivity toward ecotourism. PTI CLS NSK