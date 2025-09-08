Four drown during Ganpati idol immersions in Nashik; two bodies recovered

Nashik, Sep 8 (PTI) Four persons drowned in separate incidents in Nashik district during the immersion of Ganpati idols on Anant Chaturdashi on September 6, an official said on Monday.

While two bodies have been recovered, search is on for the remaining two, he added.

"Pravin Shantaram Chavan (25) drowned after jumping into Godavari river from a bridge during immersions along with a friend, who managed to swim to safety. In Govardhan village, a 34-year-old man identified as Vishnu Dagle drowned. Vinod Baburao Rajbhoj (40) drowned in Punand river in Kalwan taluka," he said.

The fourth deceased was identified as Omprakash Sundarlal Lilhare (40), who fell into Saradwadi dam near Sinnar town, the official said.

He was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the official added. PTI COR BNM