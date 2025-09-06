Four drown during Ganpati immersion in Pune district

Pune, Sep 6 (PTI) Four people drowned in three separate incidents during Ganapati idol immersion in Chakan area of the district on Saturday, police said.

While a man drowned in a well at Biradwadi village, two men drowned in the Baam river near Waki Budruk during immersion.

"According to preliminary information, the two had ventured into a part of the river outside the designated immersion ghat and drowned as they could not gauge the depth," said inspector Sanjay Solonake of Chakan police station.

A fire officer from Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) said the body of one person was fished out and the search for the other one was underway.

Another man drowned in the Bhima river at Shel Pimpalgaon during the immersion of a Ganapati idol, police said. PTI SPK KRK