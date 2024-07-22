Four drown in Ganges in Bihar

Bhagalpur (Bihar), Jul 22 (PTI) Four persons, aged between 15 and 20 years, drowned on Monday in Bhagalpur district of Bihar while taking a holy dip in the river Ganges, a police officer said.

According to Superintendent of Police, Naugachia, the deceased belonged to Naya Tola village from where a group of 11 people had reached a nearby ghat for a dip on the first Monday in the month of ‘Shravan’, which is believed to be auspicious.

"During the ritual dip, the bathers got swept by a strong current. Seven of them swam to safety. Bodies of four were fished out by divers of the state disaster relief force,” Jha said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SP said. PTI NAC RBT