Four drown in pond in Haryana's Nuh district

Gurugram, Sep 28 (PTI) Four members of a family drowned in a pond in Haryana's Nuh district, police said.

The incident occurred in the Salaheri village on Saturday.

According to police, Aas Mohammad, a farmer, had dug out a pond in his field, where the women of the village would often go to wash clothes.

On Saturday afternoon, Jamshida (38) and her sister-in-law Madina (35) had gone to the pond with their daughters, Sumaiya (10) and Sofia (11), police said.

Both the girls went into the pond for bathing while their mothers washed clothes. When the two girls started downing in a deep pit, their mothers jumped in to rescue them but the all four drowned.

Upon receiving information, villagers rushed to the spot and pulled the four bodies out of the water, after which police was informed.

