Four drown in Rajasthan's Udaipur

Jaipur, Aug 31 (PTI) Two minor siblings were among four people who drowned in an artificial pond in the Kurabad block of Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Saturday.

The quartet had gone to graze goats in a forest when they decided to take a dip in the pond in Bemla village.

Three of them went into the deep water while the fourth swam to bring them to safety but they all drowned, the police said.

Villagers brought the bodies out of the water, Kurabad SHO Chail Singh Chouhan said.

The victims were identified as Suron Ka Guda residents Raju (15) and his sister Tara (13), Parvati (15) and Bhuri (20).

Chouhan said the bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem. PTI AG SZM