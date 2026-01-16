Four drown in sea off Nellore

Isekapalli (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 16 (PTI) Four people drowned after venturing into the Bay of Bengal here in Nellore district on Friday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred around noon when a group of six people entered the water.

“Six people went into the sea near Isekapalli village. Two minors and two adults drowned, and their bodies were later recovered,” the official told PTI.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and retrieved the bodies from the sea.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under Section 194 of the BNSS.