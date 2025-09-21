Four drown in separate incidents in UP's Sitapur

Sitapur (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) Four people drowned in two separate incidents in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, the last day of 'Pitru Paksha' when people honour their ancestors by performing rituals on river banks to help their souls find peace, and achieve 'moksha'.

In the first incident, two teenagers drowned in a pond near the Bhuiyan Tala temple in Khairabad. Police identified the victims as Pradeep Yadav (14) and his cousin Vivek Yadav (13).

The two teenage boys reportedly went into a deep segment of the pond while bathing and could not get out, police said, adding that the bodies have been recovered and sent for autopsy.

The second incident occurred in the Gomti river in Naimisharanya, where Manish Yadav (28) and Sumit Yadav (30) were swept away while bathing, police said.

Authorities have launched an extensive search with the help of divers to recover the bodies.