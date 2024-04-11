Four drown in three incidents in Palghar and Thane

Thane/Palghar, Apr 11 (PTI) Four persons, including a 18-month-old boy, drowned in three separate incidents in Palghar and Thane districts on Thursday, police said.

In the first incident in Bhigaon in Palghar's Vasai area, 80-year-old Natal Dabre and her daughter Meenal Dabre (56) drowned in Bhola lake in the morning, a police official said.

"In Jabarpada near Pelhar, 18-month-old Rudra Pilana drowned in a water-filled tub in his house. His kin rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared the toddler dead on arrival. In the third incident, Irfan Pasha (31) of Kashigaon drowned in a lake in Ghodbunder," the official said. PTI COR BNM