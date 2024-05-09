Four drug peddlers arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba

Jammu, May 9 (PTI) Four people allegedly involved in drug smuggling were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday, police said. The accused were identified as Ram Kumar alias Rama, Ashwani Kumar alias Rinku, Ajay Kumar alias Aju and Deepak Slathia alias Deepu. A police team intercepted a vehicle, coming from Jammu, at Vijaypur and recovered heroin from their possession, they said. The accused were previously involved in multiple criminal cases, police said. PTI AB HIG HIG HIG