Bengaluru, Dec 28 (PTI) Four drug peddlers, who had hoarded marijuana to supply it during the New Year parties, have been arrested, police sources said on Thursday.

The four have been arrested from Nelamangala town following a tip-off.

Police seized about two kg of marijuana from their possession, sources added.

Their interrogation revealed that they had taken orders to supply the marijuana. PTI GMS SS