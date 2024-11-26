Advertisment
National

Four drug peddlers nabbed in J-K's Reasi, heroin recovered

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Jammu, Nov 26 (PTI) Four drug peddlers were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Tuesday and heroin was recovered from them, officials said.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a vehicle at Sula Naka area during its journey from Katra, they said.

The officials said that upon thorough checking of the vehicle, heroin was recovered from the occupants -- Anil Sharma, Shubham Singh, Vivek Raina and Kamal Kumar.

All the accused are residents of Reasi, they said, adding that a case has been registered against them.

Advertisment

Further investigation is underway to unearth the forward and backward linkages of the arrested individuals, the officials said. PTI AB NB NB

Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe