Four drug peddlers nabbed in J-K's Reasi, heroin recovered

Jammu, Nov 26 (PTI) Four drug peddlers were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Tuesday and heroin was recovered from them, officials said.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a vehicle at Sula Naka area during its journey from Katra, they said.

The officials said that upon thorough checking of the vehicle, heroin was recovered from the occupants -- Anil Sharma, Shubham Singh, Vivek Raina and Kamal Kumar.

All the accused are residents of Reasi, they said, adding that a case has been registered against them.

Advertisment

Further investigation is underway to unearth the forward and backward linkages of the arrested individuals, the officials said. PTI AB NB NB