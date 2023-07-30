Four drug smugglers arrested in Punjab's Rupnagar with 1 kg heroin

Chandigarh, Jul 30 (PTI) Four alleged drug smugglers, including a woman, were arrested with one kilogram of heroin in Rupnagar district in Punjab, police said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Sohan Lal, Poonam, Baljit Singh and Veer Singh, they said.

On June 22, Rupnagar resident Gaurav Kumar was arrested with 300 grams of heroin. Following this, police arrested Sandeep Singh of Himachal Pradesh and Sukhpreet Singh of Amritsar in this case, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said.

Later, Sohan Lal, Poonam, Baljit Singh and Veer Singh were arrested for smuggling drugs. One kilogram of heroin, 143 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 1 lakh cash were also recovered from them, he said.

Sohan Lal is the main accused in the case. He is already facing eight drug cases, the SSP said.

The four drug smugglers have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Soni said.