Four Durga idols will be on permanent display in Alipore Jail Museum

Kolkata, Oct 31 (PTI) Four community Durga Puja idols of the city, which received acclaim of lakhs of visitors, will be housed in the state-run Alipore Jail Museum for permanent display, an official said.

The Durga idols of Chaltabagan, Amra Sabai Arjunpur, FD Block and Chetla Agrani have been handed over to the museum by the organisers, an official of HIDCO (West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation) told PTI.

The 15 ft high idol of Arjunpur Amra Sabai Club, was chiselled by eminent sculptor Bhabatosh Sutar.

Expressing happiness over the decision to keep the idol in the museum for permanent display, Sutar told PTI, "This idol has three dimensions having aesthetic, permanent and sculptural values. It can definitely be kept in such a museum." "The primary objective of a Puja idol is bisorjon (immersion) as that is our tradition but I am all for keeping some idols for preservation if there is proper infrastructure. In our tropical humid climate, chances of idols getting discoloured and decayed by dust are high, more if these are kept in open space", he said, adding that "I usually love the concept of Bisorjon but for idols like the one made for Arjunpur Amra Sabai we can make an exception for the main image." The 13ft high earthen deity of Chaltabagan sports a brass look, the FD block puja retains the influence of Dokra art. The earthen idol of Chetla Agrani sports a sand stone effect.

The HIDCO official said installations from some other pujas, shortlisted after the Red Road Carnival on October 27 based on their uniqueness, in terms of aesthetics and public appeal, will be sent to the Mother's Wax Museum in New Town and the Rabindra Sarobar Museum apart from the Alipore Jail Museum in coming days. PTI SUS RG