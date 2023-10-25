Four Dussehra revellers killed in road accident in Odisha's Nuapada

Bhubaneswar, Oct 25 (PTI) Four Dussehra revellers were killed and three others injured when the motorcycles in which they were travelling collided with each other in Odisha's Nuapada district in the early hours of Wednesday, a police officer said.

The accident took place on the Biju Expressway near Rajpur of the western Odisha district between 1.30 am and 2 am, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Khariar, Arup Avishek Behera told PTI over the phone.

After watching 'Rabanpodi' on Vijayadashami in the locality, seven people, mostly youths, were returning their homes on two bikes (four in one bike and three in another), he said, adding, that one of the motorcycles was moving on the wrong side of the highway, which caused the head-on collision between the two motorcycles.

Four of them died while three injured persons are under treatment. While two of the injured persons are under treatment at Boden community health centre, another has been shifted to Nuapada district headquarters hospital as his condition is serious, the SDPO said. PTI BBM RG