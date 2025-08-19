Four electrocuted in T'gana, govt directs removal of cable wires hanging on power poles

Hyderabad, Aug 19 (PTI) Four people died and two others sustained injuries due to electrocution in separate incidents in Hyderabad and Kamareddy district of Telangana over the past 24 hours, police said.

The incidents occurred during activities related to Ganesh festival, as people were either transporting idols on vehicles or settting up pandals.

Two persons died from suspected electrocution and another suffered injuries when a Lord Ganesh idol being transported in a vehicle came in contact with a high-tension wire in the Bandlaguda area here early on Tuesday, they said.

The injured was shifted to the hospital, police said. In another incident, a youth who suffered an electric shock and fell on the ground while setting up a Ganesh pandal in Amberpet area here late on Monday night died undergoing treatment at a hospital on Tuesday, police said.

In yet another incident reported in Kamareddy district, a 19-year-old man died and another was injured when a group of 15 people were transporting a Ganesh idol on a truck. The idol came in contact with overhead electricity wire at around 9.30 AM today and the two persons suffered electric shock.

Earlier, five people were electrocuted, and four others injured around Sunday midnight when a makeshift chariot came in contact with overhead electricity wires during the procession organised as part of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in in Ramanthapur area here, police had said.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is also the Minister for Energy, instructed senior officials to immediately remove the cable wires hanging from electricity poles across the state on a war footing, an official release said.

On Tuesday, he conducted a review meeting with senior officials of the Energy department and directed them to take strict action against those having unauthorized electricity connections.

He emphasised that only Power Department staff should handle electricity connections and said connections arranged by those without technical knowledge may endanger lives.

The Deputy CM also directed officials to speed up the underground electricity cable works in Hyderabad city.

The meeting also discussed the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted by the consultant regarding the underground electricity cable network.

Referring to the electrocution incident at Ramanthapur, the Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) took cognisance of it on Tuesday and directed the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL) Chairman & MD to submit a comprehensive report by September 22.

The directive includes covering the cause of the incident, accountability of officials, immediate remedial actions, compensation and rehabilitation to victims’ families, and long-term preventive safety measures, a release from TGHRC said.

Meanwhile, TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Faruqui urged pandal organisers and the general public to exercise caution with electricity supplies during Ganesh idol processions and at Ganesh pandals.

Expressing sorrow over the tragic incidents, he said the deaths were due to factors other than the Electricity Department's negligence.

He further said a special drive is now underway to remove hanging cables from electricity poles.