Four electrocuted to death in Kanyakumari, CM announces solatium

Chennai, Mar 1 (PTI) Four persons were electrocuted to death in Kanyakumari district on Saturday and Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled their deaths and announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each of the four deceased men.

The deaths occurred while the four men tried to shift an iron ladder from one place of the road to the other side; as part of preparations for Enayam Puthenthurai St Antony's Church's annual festival in Kanyakumari district, an official release said.