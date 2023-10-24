Four empty coaches of EMU derail near Chennai, traffic affected

Chennai, Oct 24 (PTI) Four empty coaches of an Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) derailed near suburban Avadi here early on Tuesday, a Southern Railway official said.

No passengers were involved in the incident, which affected traffic on the busy route and resulted in delays to various services.

"It was an empty rake from the Avadi maintenance car shed," a Southern Railway official said.

"There has been an empty rake derailment at Avadi. No passengers were involved as it was coming from Avadi car shed. Top Railway officials have rushed to the spot and restoration work is in full swing. Inconvenience caused to passengers of other trains delayed on the route is regretted," Southern Railway said.

EMUs are used as local passenger services. PTI SA SA KH