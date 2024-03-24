Four evading police for several years arrested in Baramulla

Srinagar, Mar 24 (PTI) Four persons, who were evading police for several years in different cases, were arrested from the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Shah, who is a resident of Eidgah in Srinagar; Mohammad Rafiq Khatana, Mohammad Yousuf Sheikh and Babar Bashir Pala, all from the Baramulla district, a police spokesman said Sunday.

He added that these four were evading arrest in connection with cases registered in 1998, 2011, 2014 and 2022, respectively.

"The arrested persons were produced before the court of law," the spokesman said. PTI MIJ BHJ BHJ TIR TIR