Four expenditure observers appointed by EC for Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi LS seats

Thane, Apr 25 (PTI) Four expenditure observers have been appointed for Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Thane Lok Sabha constituencies, district collector Ashok Shingare said on Thursday.

The process of filing nomination forms for the three seats will begin on Friday and will continue till May 3, he said.

"The Election Commission has appointed Chittaranjan Majhi as expenditure observer for Bhiwandi, Nakul Agarwal for Kalyan as well as Chandra Prakash Meena and Rahil Gupta for Thane. All four are Indian Revenue Service officers," Shingare said.

Speaking about the poll process, he said the electoral roll had been revised and updated meticulously and was 100 per cent photo inclusive, while videography will be conducted at 50 per cent of polling booths.

Since the announcement of the model code of conduct, Shingare said items worth Rs 34.10 crore have been seized.

"These include freebies worth Rs 27.43 crore, drugs valued at Rs 3.31 crore, liquor worth Rs 1.77 crore and Rs 1.60 crore cash. We have received 437 complaints through CVigil on the poll process. More than 75 per cent of these have been resolved," he said.

There are a total of 6592 polling booths, including 68 ancillary polling booths. of which 41 are in Kalyan.

"The district has 66,32,404 voters, including 30,58,370 women. There are 101,030 voters in the 18-19 age group, while 59,005 voters are above 85 years of age," he said.

Thane Lok Sabha constituency has 24,90,513 while the figure is 20,69,581 in Kalyan and 20,72,310 in Bhiwandi, he added. PTI COR BNM