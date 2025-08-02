Four facing trial in rape and POCSO Act cases escape from Korba jail in Chhattisgarh

Korba, Aug 2 (PTI) Four prisoners facing trial in rape and POCSO Act cases escaped from a district jail in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Saturday, a police official said.

He identified the four as Dashrath Sidar (19), Chandrashekhar Rathia (20), Raja Kanwar (22) and Sarna Sinku (26).

"Between 3pm and 4pm, they fled after climbing a cowshed wall inside the prison using a rope. They were undertrials in cases filed for rape and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Rathia was from Raigarh, while the other three are from Korba," he said.

Efforts are on to nab them, while a probe has begun on how they managed to escape, the official added. PTI COR BNM