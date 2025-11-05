Four factories gutted in massive blaze in Indore, no injuries

Indore, Nov 5 (PTI) Four factories were destroyed in a massive fire in Indore on Wednesday, police said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.

The blaze erupted at an oil paint factory in Singhasa village under the Chandan Nagar police station limits, and flames spread to three adjacent units manufacturing cardboard, animal feed, and sawdust, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anand Kaladgi.

"There were no casualties in the fire as no one was present in these factories at the time of the incident," he added.

Prima facie, the fire was triggered by an electrical short circuit in the oil paint factory, he said, adding that an FIR is being registered and a detailed investigation will be conducted.

According to eyewitnesses, the black plumes of smoke were visible from several kilometers away.

Fire Department Deputy Inspector Shivnarayan Sharma said that the fire was brought under control by breaking down the factory walls with the help of earthmoving machines, and more than 100,000 liters of water was used.

"There were no firefighting systems in all four factories. If they had firefighting equipment, the fire would not have become so severe," he added.