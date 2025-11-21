Four family members die by suicide in Karnataka

Dharwad (Karnataka), Nov 21 (PTI) Four members of a family died by suicide on Friday morning after jumping into a well, allegedly due to mounting debt pressure, police said.

The incident occurred in Chikkamalligawad village located in Dharwad taluk of this district, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Vittal Shinde (80), son Narayan Shinde (42) and grandchildren Shivakumar Shinde (12) and Shrinidhi Shinde (11), police said.

According to police, the family members jumped into a well nearby the Yellamma temple early this morning. The incident came to light when cattle grazers spotted the bodies.

Citing preliminary information, a senior police officer said that Narayan jumped into the well along with his father and two children. One of the children was reportedly found wearing her school uniform.

Police have recovered the bodies and shifted them to the Dharwad District Hospital for postmortem.

Dharwad Rural Police and District Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya visited the spot and carried out an inspection.

A case of unnatural death report has been registered, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR AMP KH