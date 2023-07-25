Four family members killed as vehicle hits tempo in UP

Bijnor (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) Four members of a family were killed and two others injured when their tempo was hit by a vehicle here, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The incident took place late Monday night near Secunderabad village on the Najibabad road, they said.

Meera Saini (32), her daughter Priya (8) and son Shivam (7) died on the spot, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

Meera's husband Rohit (35), another daughter Mahi (4) and brother Vikas Saini (30) were injured and rushed to a hospital in Meerut in critical condition, he said. Saini succumbed during treatment.

The family, hailing from Mandi Dhanaura in Amroha district, was on its way to AIIMS Rishikesh in Uttarakhand to admit Rohit there for an operation, Station House Officer, Kotwali Dehat, Jaiveer Singh said.

Police are trying to trace the vehicle, that fled the place after the incident, with the help of CCTV footage, SP Jadaun said. PTI COR SAB AQS