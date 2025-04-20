Faridabad: Four cops injured in mob attack over thief Salim’s arrest

Faridabad: Four Faridabad Police personnel were injured after allegedly being attacked by local villagers and the relatives of a man arrested in a vehicle-theft case in the Jamalgarh village of Haryana's Nuh district, officials have said.

A case was registered against 20 men and a woman under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in the matter. The injured police personnel are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Gurugram and Faridabad, they said on Saturday.

The alleged incident occurred on Friday when the police team reached the Jamalgarh village to arrest Salim alias Salli.

According to the complaint lodged by assistant sub-inspector of police Samsuddin, the team left the village in a private vehicle after arresting the accused. However, a white pickup soon started following their vehicle.

When the police team reached Aadarav Chowk around 2 pm, about 20 men and a woman standing on the roadside began pelting their vehicle with stones.

The driver, constable Vikrant, turned the vehicle towards Punhana town but it overturned.

When the police team and the accused came out of the vehicle, the pickup tried to run them over.

Sub-inspector Sunder, head constable Yunis Khan and constables Vikrant and Nitin were injured in the attack.

The accused's family members and the villagers then tried to free Salim from custody but fled after a constable reached the spot in a police vehicle, Samsuddin said in his complaint.

Punhana SHO Jasvir Singh said the police were conducting raids to nab the accused.