Four feared drowned in Bebas river in MP's Sagar district; search op underway

Sagar, Aug 8 (PTI) Four youths are feared drowned in Bebas river in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Friday, a police official said.

The incident took place near Richawar village, said Sanodha police station in-charge Bharat Singh Thakur.

"Four persons in the 20-25 age group had gone for a picnic in the area and entered the river to bathe. One of them started drowning, and the other three tried to save him. All four are feared drowned," Thakur said.

The Sagar district police as well as personnel from Sanodha police station along with members of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have mounted a search operation, he said.

"The search operation is being hampered by darkness," the official added.