Four feared drowned in Patna

Patna, Sep 2 (PTI) Four teenagers were feared drowned on Monday in the Dhoba river in Bakhtiyarpur area on the outskirts of Bihar's Patna, police said.

The incident took place at Tekabigha village in the morning when they had gone for a bath.

“While five teenagers managed to swim to safety and reach the shore of the river, four are still missing. Local police and administrative officials immediately reached the spot and started the search operation,” Abhishek Singh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Barh-2, told reporters.

Assistance has also been sought from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) for the search operation, he said.

The identities of the missing persons are yet to be ascertained.