Four flamingos die after flying into signboard at Navi Mumbai jetty

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Four flamingos died after crashing into a metal signboard in the coastal area of Navi Mumbai, a forest official said on Friday.

The forest department has started an enquiry into the incident that took place at Nerul jetty, the official said.

The wetlands along the coast of Navi Mumbai are a well-known habitat for flamingos and attract birdwatchers. The migratory birds arrive on the shorelines of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai around December and are spotted till March.

Some locals found six flamingos lying motionless near a metal signboard installed near the jetty on Thursday morning, the official said.

Two birds managed to fly again, but four had died due to injuries, he said.

Officials from the forest department visited the spot and initiated an enquiry, he added. PTI DC ARU