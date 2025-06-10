Four friends drown in canal in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) Four friends drowned while bathing in the eastern Yamuna canal here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening when the four residents of Nawabganj -- Zubair (34), Kaleem (35), Adnan (20), and Saqib (22) -- stepped into the canal to take a bath, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain.

The four got trapped in the strong current while trying to save each other and were swept away.

Locals immediately alerted the police, after which a team of divers was rushed to the spot.

Following hours of efforts, the divers managed to recover all four bodies from the canal, officials said.

Family members of the deceased declined permission for postmortem, and the bodies were handed over to them after completing necessary formalities, police added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families, an official statement said.