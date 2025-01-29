Four from Belagavi feared dead in Kumbh Mela stampede

Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 29 (PTI) At least four individuals, including a woman and her daughter from Belagavi, are feared dead in a stampede at the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, family sources said on Wednesday.

Belgaum North Congress MLA Asif Sait also confirmed receiving information of the tragic incident, stating that four people from Belagavi city have lost their lives.

"We have got the information that four people from Belagavi City have died in the stampede. We are with the family. We are offering our tributes to them," he told reporters here.

He appealed to the state government for monetary compensation to the families of the deceased.

According to the MLA, Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi Mohammad Roshan has directed the Special Deputy Commissioner to go to Prayagraj and make arrangements to bring the bodies back.

He will be accompanied by senior police officers.

According to the family, Jyoti Hattarwad (50), a BJP worker, and her daughter Megha Hattarwad (16), residents of Vadagaon, have lost their lives.

Mahadevi Bhavanur and Arun from Belagavi are also among those who are feared dead.

The mother-daughter duo went to Prayagraj on January 26 by bus through a private travel agency and was part of a 13-member travel group.

Jyoti’s brother, Gururaj Huddar said, "After being injured, they were receiving treatment at a private hospital in Prayagraj this morning. Despite medical efforts, they succumbed to their injuries.” Family members in Belagavi had been unable to contact them since this morning.

Although their phone was ringing, there was no response, causing concern among relatives.

Jyoti’s husband said a person by name Chidambar Patil who was part of the group of pilgrims, informed him that his wife and daughter lost their lives in the stampede.

Scores of people were killed and many injured in the stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

While the Uttar Pradesh government was tight-lipped on the number of casualties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his deepest condolences to the devotees who lost their family members in the stampede, describing the tragedy as extremely saddening. PTI CORR AMP GMS GMS ROH