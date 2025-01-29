Four from Belagavi killed in Kumbh Mela stampede, CM Siddaramaiah condoles deaths

Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 29 (PTI) At least four people, including a woman and her daughter from Belagavi, died in a stampede at the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Revenue Department officials, about 300 people from this district have travelled to Prayagraj. Following the tragedy, the state government has set up a helpline.

Condoling the deaths, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on ‘X’, “I am saddened to hear the news that four people from Belagavi district have died in a stampede that took place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh this morning. I pray to God that the souls of the deceased may rest in peace and that their families may find the strength to bear this loss.

The deceased are Jyoti Deepak Hattarwath (44), her daughter Megha Deepak Hattarwath (24), Arun Khoparde (61) and Mahadevi Hemant Bhavanur (48), according to the Chief Minister’s office.

Jyoti's husband Deepak Hattarwath said his wife and daughter Megha, residents of Vadagaon, went to Prayagraj on January 26 in a bus belonging to a private travel agency and were part of a 13-member travel group.

Jyoti’s brother, Gururaj Huddar said, "After being injured, they were receiving treatment at a private hospital in Prayagraj this morning. Despite medical efforts, they succumbed to their injuries.” Family members in Belagavi had been unable to contact them since this morning.

Although their phone was ringing, there was no response, causing concern among relatives.

Jyoti’s husband Deepak Hattarwath said a person by name Chidambar Patil who was part of the group of pilgrims, informed him that his wife and daughter lost their lives in the stampede.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for withholding information about the casualties in the stampede.

"The state government's disaster management team is in constant touch with the Uttar Pradesh government. However, the UP government is not giving any information about how many people have died and how many have been injured in the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela tragedy,” Gowda said in a statement.

The Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi himself contacted the families of those who had gone to the Kumbh Mela and informed that four people are feared dead," he said.

He also said that over 300 people from Belagavi have traveled to Kumbh Mela with the assistance of BJP leaders.

The Minister said a team including an IAS officer and the Additional Deputy Commissioner has been dispatched to Prayagraj to ensure the safety of Kannadigas, as the Uttar Pradesh government is yet to provide any updates.

Additionally, a helpline (80-22340676) has been set up for families seeking information about their loved ones who are unreachable.

Belgaum North Congress MLA Asif Sait has appealed to the state government for monetary compensation to the families of the deceased.

Scores of people were killed and many injured in the stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

While the Uttar Pradesh government was tight-lipped on the number of casualties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his deepest condolences to the devotees who lost their family members in the stampede, describing the tragedy as extremely saddening. PTI CORR AMP GMS GMS ROH