Four from Bengaluru arrested in Goa for abducting man

Panaji, Oct 10 (PTI) Goa police on Tuesday arrested four men from Bengaluru for abducting a person.

Yaseen Ali Baig (21), Ahmed Shariff (30), Navaj M D (36) and Navshad Ahmed (45) were arrested in Old Goa near here for allegedly abducting Zunaid Zafeer (25), said Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi.

The victim worked at a haircutting salon at Moira village near Mapusa town, Dalvi said.

The accused, who are from Bengaluru, confessed that they mistook Zafeer for the man who had eloped with a girl related to one of them, and on whose trail they had arrived in Goa.

Further probe was on, the police official said.