Four from family killed after car overturns on highway in UP's Hathras

Hathras (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) A car carrying eight people from a family overturned on a national highway here on Friday afternoon, killing four -- including two children -- and injuring the rest, police said.

All people in the car were Agra residents and were on the way back from a trip to Bulandshahr, they said.

Nitai Agrawal (5), Chetan Agrawal (1), Sonam Agrawal (40) and Ruby Agrawal (38) died in the accident, Hathras Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh said.

All injured persons -- Saurabh Agrawal (40), Gaurang Agrawal (10), Dhanvi Agrawal (14) and Anuj Agrawal (42) -- have been sent to Agra for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, Chandpa SHO Naresh Singh said. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY