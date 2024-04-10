Four from MP die in SUV-truck collision in Maharashtra's Latur

Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI) Four cloth traders from Madhya Pradesh died when their SUV collided with a speeding truck in Latur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place on Nilanga-Udgir road around 12.30 pm as the truck was heading from Nilanga to Devni and the SUV was coming from opposite direction, said an official.

The four passengers in the SUV died on the spot, he said.

The deceased were identified as Sanjay Jain, Rajiv Jain, Sachin alias Dipak Kumar Jain and Santosh Jain, all of them in their 40s and residents of Indore.

The deceased were in cloth trade and had come to Latur for business purposes, the police official said.

The truck driver fled from the spot and search was on for him while a case of accidental death was registered at Devni police station, the official added. PTI DC KRK