Four from Odisha to receive Padma Shri award

Bhubaneswar: Four persons from Odisha including a 105-year-old Krishna Leela singer have been selected for the Padma Shri award for their contribution to the field of art.

The four are – Gopinath Swain, Bhagabat Padhan, Binod Maharana and Binod Kumar Pasayat.

Gopinath Swain (105), a Krishna Leela Singer from Ganjam district of Odisha, has dedicated his life to preserve and promote the tradition. Coming from a family of Krishna Leela performers, the centenarian has commenced his musical journey from the young age of five.

Bhagabat Padhan (85) is an exponent of the Sabda Nrutya folk dance from Bargarh district of western Odisha. He has taken the dance form beyond the temples.

The highest civilian awards were announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the eve of the 75th Republic Day celebrations, on Thursday.

The President has approved the conferment of 132 Padma Awards including five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri Awards.

Swain's commitment to traditional techniques and improvisational methods breathed life into Krishna Leela, creating a bridge between past and present.

He sang and taught five ancient ragas - Dakhinasri, Chinta Desakhya, Todi Bhatiari, Bhatiari, Kumbha Kamodi. Swain also established Akhadas (traditional village schools) and imparted his knowledge to hundreds of disciples.

Despite old age, he has been teaching and propagating this unique art, scouting talent from across southern Odisha.

Pradhan dedicated over five decades of his life to preserve and popularise the art which is considered the dance of Mahadev (Lord Shiva). His lifelong efforts contributed significantly in sustaining this dance form including training more than 600 dancers.

Working as a primary school teacher during the 1960s, the artist faced financial challenges but never gave up devotion towards his art.

Taking to X, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who hails from Odisha congratulated the four personalities on being conferred with the prestigious Padma award.

"These grassroots champions are Odisha's and India's pride. Salute their efforts to serve and preserve Odisha's artistic and cultural heritage. Peoples Padma is a just honour for their sincere efforts to create a bridge between the past and the present," he wrote.

Pradhan thanked President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for recognising and honouring the excellent work of the human capital of Odisha.