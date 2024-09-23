Four gang-rape cases registered in Satna, Jabalpur, Rewa, Datia: 11 arrested

Bhopal, Sep 23 (PTI) Four cases of gangrape were registered in Satna, Jabalpur, Rewa and Datia districts of Madhya Pradesh, with two of the victims being minors, police officials said on Monday.

All the accused have been held in three cases, while efforts are on to nab two involved in the fourth case, they added.

"In Satna district, a 19-year-old woman was gang-raped by four men after she went missing from her home on September 21. After a missing person case was registered, she was found under Amdara police station limits. She said Manikpur resident Dinesh Gupta took her to a deserted area and raped her along with his associates Rajji and Vivek," an official said.

Later, Gupta took her to a dhaba on the way to Maihar where another accused Arjun Patel also tried to assault her sexually but she fled from there, he said. Gupta (23), Patel (21), Vikki Kesharwani (23) and Rajji Kewat (30) have been arrested.

"In Jabalpur, a 17-year-old girl was kept captive and gang-raped by four men in under Gorakhpur police station area on September 20. She was raped by one Aryan and his three friends Nihal, Anshul Mahto and Golu, all in the 21-24 age group, and held captive for 20 hours. They let her go later but threatened her against divulging the ordeal to anyone," Mahila Police Station in-charge Shashi Dhurve said.

The four were held under BNS and POCSO Act provisions on Sunday, the official added.

In Rewa district, a 19-year-old woman was gang-raped by two persons when she was returning to her village from a shop under Atraila Police Station limits on Sunday afternoon, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh said.

"Two accused chased her, took her to a desolate area and gang -raped her. After she managed to escape, she told her kin, who got a case registered. Kishan Kol (21) and Santlal Kol (22) were arrested," the SP said.

In Datia district, a 17-year-old girl was gang-raped when she was working in an agricultural field in the evening of September 16, an official said.

"The accused also shot a video of the crime and threatened the victim that they will circulate it if she tells anyone about the incident. They later released the video and the crime came to light after the victim's saw the clip. A case under BNS and POCSO Act was registered on Sunday against Jaswant Pal, Neeraj Ahirwar and Satendra. One person has been arrested, while two are on the run," Jigna Police Station in-charge Neeraj Kumar said.