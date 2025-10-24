Four gangsters arrested in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Oct 24 (PTI) Four gangsters were arrested in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Friday, police said.

The arrested persons have been identified as associates of gangster Saurabh Sharma alias Rinku Seth, who has recently been arrested in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid in Govindpur police station area and nabbed the accused, Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Sivashish said in a press conference here.

They made an abortive attempt to flee but were arrested by the police following a chase, he said.

A country-made pistol and two cartridges were seized from their possession, the SP said.

All the arrested persons have criminal antecedents and had been to jail in the past, Sivashish said.

The arrested criminals were identified as Rohit Lohar (22), Gaurav Goswami (24), Sunny Singh alias Shresth Singh (25) and Himansu Kumar (23).

Earlier, police arrested wanted criminal Rinku Seth from Jaipur on October 19, the SP said.

Seth was wanted for various criminal offences, including theft and murder. PTI BS ACD