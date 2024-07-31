Four get 25 years in prison for raping Dalit teenager

Gonda (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) A local court on Tuesday sentenced four persons to 25 years in prison for the gangrape of a Dalit teenager about two-and-a-half years ago.

Giving details of the case, Special Public Prosecutors Ashok Kumar Singh and Sunil Kumar Mishra said that a Dalit woman had filed a complaint on February 10, 2022, that her daughter was accosted by accused Raja when she was returning home from school and taken to a deserted place where he and his three companions -- Rizwan, Ijrael and Mahfooz -- raped her.

Additional District Judge (POCSO) Rajesh Narayan Mani Tripathi, after examining the evidence and hearing the defence and the prosecution, held all the accused guilty and sentenced each of them to 25 years of imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on each of them. In case of non-payment of the fine, an additional sentence of two years will have to be served, the special public prosecutors said. PTI COR NAV RT RT