Four get life imprisonment for murder of cable operator in Thane district

Thane, Apr 26 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra’s Thane district has sentenced four persons, including two women, to life imprisonment for the murder of a local cable operator over money more than a decade ago.

In his order, Additional Sessions Judge (Kalyan) RG Waghmare also fined three of the four convicts Rs 25,000 each and one Rs 30,000. A copy of the operative order dated April 23 was made available on Thursday.

During the trial, Additional Public Prosecutor Sanjay Gosavi told the court that a cable operator named Raja, alias Bhagwan Ochani, had lent Rs 10 lakh to two women and was demanding his money back.

In 2013, the two women hired two men and got Ochani killed after calling him to their place under the pretext of discussing the money matter.

They later demanded Rs 1 crore from Ochani’s family, claiming he was in their custody.

The court noted that the prosecution had proved the charges against the four beyond reasonable doubt and held them guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). It sentenced all four to life.

The convicts were identified as Akash Harish Mendon (33), Babita Jaggusing Labhana (48), Priya Vijaykumar Ailani (52) and Rajesh Rajendran Tharur (38).

The court directed that Rs 90,000 from the fine amount be paid to Ochani’s widow. PTI COR NR