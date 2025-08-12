Four get life imprisonment for pushing man to death under moving train

Krishnanagar (WB), Aug 12 (PTI) A court here in West Bengal's Nadia district on Tuesday sentenced four persons to life imprisonment for pushing a man to death under the wheels of a train following an altercation.

The four persons were found guilty of pushing Nazimuddin Seikh (22) of Shaktipur in Murshidabad district on December 13, 2021, when he was returning home on holiday from his workplace in Bengaluru, to death.

Krishnangar Sessions court Judge Basant Sharma sentenced all four - Naren Ghosh, Biru Ghosh, Sudip Ghosh and Bapan Ghosh to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 each.

Additional public prosecutor Arnab Ganguly said that Nazimuddin and his friends got involved in an altercation with the accused persons during the train journey over some missing vegetables of a vendor.

He said that the four accused pulled them down from the Lalgola-bound train from Sealdah at Debagram station and beat Nazimuddin up and thereafter pushed him onto the tracks between two coaches when the train started moving.

The four fled the spot after the incident, but were arrested within a month. A fifth accused died during the trial, Ganguly said.